Buxton went 2-for-2 with a run scored, a stolen base and two walks during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Kansas City.

Buxton got on base in all four plate appearances, logging an infield single in the third frame and generating a triple in the fifth. It wasn't until the bottom of the eighth that Buxton came around to score, reaching via a base on balls and stealing second base before being plated by Edouard Julien on a base hit. Since returning from the IL on May 18, Buxton is batting .267 with two homers and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate.