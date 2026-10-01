Buxton had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right hip earlier this week and has begun the rehab process, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Sept. 18. He will continue rehabbing through Christmas, at which point he will shift to ramping up for the 2027 season. The Twins expect Buxton to be ready to roll for the start of spring training. He finished this season with a .254/.319/.511 batting line, 25 home runs and seven stolen bases over 93 games.