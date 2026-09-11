Buxton will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Sept. 18, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Buxton has been on the 10-day injured list since late August with a hip injury that's bothered him off-and-on throughout the 2026 campaign. It's good news that the surgery is arthroscopic, as that should give Buxton plenty of time to recover before spring training. Buxton will finish this season with a .254/.319/.511 batting line with 25 home runs and seven stolen bases over 93 games. With Buxton officially done for the season, Walker Jenkins will continue to man center field for Minnesota.