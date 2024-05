Buxton went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old slugger took Patrick Corbin deep in the second and fifth innings, his first long balls in four games since coming off the IL and his first multi-homer performance of 2024. Buxton had managed only one home run in 28 games prior to knee trouble that shut him down in early May, but Tuesday's fireworks are a strong sign he's fully healthy.