Buxton went 0-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Buxton went hitless but managed to reach base on a hit-by-pitch in the 10th inning. He recorded his third stolen base in five tries this season and his first since May 28. Buxton has had a brutal start to the month of June, batting just .115 (3-for-26) with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base. The 30-year-old continues to start in centerfield for the Twins due to his defensive prowess, but he is not a reliable option for fantasy managers.