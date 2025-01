Buxton is feeling "... as good as he's felt in a lot of years...," Twins GM Derek Falvey said at Saturday's TwinsFest, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Unlike last year when Buxton had offseason knee surgery and had finished the previous with a hamstring issue, Buxton entered the offseason relatively healthy and doesn't have a major rehab entering spring training. It's not quite "best shape of his life" territory for Buxton, but it's as good as we're going to get at this stage of his career.