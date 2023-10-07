Buxton (knee) isn't on the Twins' roster for the ALDS, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton has been slowly working his way back from a knee injury that has held him out for over two months and advanced to taking live batting practice Friday, but he officially won't be able to make it back before the start of the AL Divisional Series. Buxton remains without a set return timeline, and it's unclear if he will be able to make an appearance in the postseason.