Gearrin did not make Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gearrin had an opt-out date in his contract as a non-roster invitee to training camp, but apparently has decided to stay with the Twins. After posting a 1.99 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with the Giants in 2017, Gearrin has struggled over the past two seasons, posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 112.2 innings with five clubs over 2018 and 2019. He could be an option early in the season to be called up if there's an opening in the bullpen.