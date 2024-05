Lewis (shoulder) gave up one run in two innings with three strikeouts and one walk Friday during his first rehab outing with the FCL Twins.

Lewis was one of the top lower-level arms in the Twins organization in 2023, as he compiled a 2.49 ERA and 118:33 K:BB in 101.1 IP between Single-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids. He had not pitched this season due to a right shoulder impingement. He'll likely move to Double-A Wichita when he finishes his rehab assignment.