Lewis was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Wichita with a right shoulder impingement, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Lewis was named the Twins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season after going 9-4 with a 2.49 ERA and 118:33 K:BB ratio in 101.1 IP between Low-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids. It's not a good sign that his 2024 season is starting with an injury, though there are no details on the severity of the issue.