Twins' Cory Lewis: Cleared from shoulder issue

Lewis (shoulder) has allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in two appearances for Double-A Wichita since being assigned to the affiliate Wednesday after being reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list.

Lewis was shut down in spring training due to a right shoulder strain and opened the season on the shelf for St. Paul before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 17. Over five rehab appearances between Single-A Fort Myers and the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Lewis struggled to regain form, posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in nine innings. Though he's seemingly healthy again, Lewis will need to find success at Wichita before St. Paul brings him aboard as a potential rotation option.