Double-A Wichita reinstated Lewis (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined for the first couple months of the season with a shoulder injury but is ready to join Wichita's rotation after three rehab starts in the lower minors. The 23-year-old is one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects and had a 2.49 ERA and 118:33 K:BB over 101.1 innings between the Single-A and High-A levels during his first professional campaign in 2023.