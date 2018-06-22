Twins' Ervin Santana: Faces live hitters Friday
Santana (finger) threw about 35 pitches to live hitters Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Santana is working his way back to game readiness after being pulled from his rehab assignment towards the end of May, and is now able to incorporate all of his pitches. The veteran right-hander appears to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, but will likely need to up his pitch count significantly before making a full return.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws successful bullpen Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not throwing slider•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: To resume throwing shortly•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Yanked from rehab stint•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Fastball not back to full strength•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...