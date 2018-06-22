Twins' Ervin Santana: Faces live hitters Friday

Santana (finger) threw about 35 pitches to live hitters Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Santana is working his way back to game readiness after being pulled from his rehab assignment towards the end of May, and is now able to incorporate all of his pitches. The veteran right-hander appears to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, but will likely need to up his pitch count significantly before making a full return.

