Twins' Ervin Santana: Fans six in no-decision

Santana allowed four runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Santana entered Monday's outing with a 4.58 ERA through his previous six starts, which is a mark much more in line with his season-long 4.79 FIP. The veteran still allowed two earned runs or fewer in half those starts, and this was another solid outing from Santana. He takes a 3.27 ERA, WHIP and 7.1 K/9 into his next start against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast