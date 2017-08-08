Twins' Ervin Santana: Fans six in no-decision

Santana allowed four runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Santana entered Monday's outing with a 4.58 ERA through his previous six starts, which is a mark much more in line with his season-long 4.79 FIP. The veteran still allowed two earned runs or fewer in half those starts, and this was another solid outing from Santana. He takes a 3.27 ERA, WHIP and 7.1 K/9 into his next start against the Tigers at Comerica Park.