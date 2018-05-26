Romero (2-1) struck out seven and walked two in a loss to the Mariners on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings.

Romero didn't allow an extra-base hit in Friday's outing, and was done in by a couple of RBI singles. In five starts this season, Romero has posted a fantastic 1.88 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP to go along with a 29:13 K:BB in 28.2 innings. The 23-year-old has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start, and has surrendered only one home run thus far. He'll next take on the Royals in a start in Kansas City.