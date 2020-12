Romero (not injury related) was released by the Twins on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old spent 2020 on the restricted list after missing the entirety of spring training due to visa issues, and he's now in search of a new team. Romero appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2019 and had a 7.07 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 14 innings.