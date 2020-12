Romero (not injury related) signed a contract with the Yokohama BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Romero was let go by the Twins on Thursday, and he'll spend the 2021 season overseas after missing all of last season due to visa issues. The right-hander made 15 relief appearances in 2019, recording a 7.07 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 14 innings.