Romero could miss all of spring training due to a visa issue that has kept him in the Dominican Republic, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's still not here and won't be joining us for the foreseeable future," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Romero was not charged with a crime and isn't being penalized by the team, according to the Star Tribune. He could join the Twins when they play a spring game in the Dominican Republic on Mar. 7. Romero's extended absence almost ensures he'll begin the season at Triple-A when he does arrive to the U.S.