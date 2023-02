Romero, who signed a minor-league contract with the Angels in December, has been invited to the major-league side of spring training.

Romero is officially back in MLB-affiliated ball following two seasons in Japan. The now-28-year-old right-hander registered a 5.17 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 69.2 big-league innings with the Twins between the 2018-2019 campaigns.