Urshela will sit Tuesday against Oakland.
Urshela has held onto regular playing time even after the arrival of rookies Jose Miranda and Royce Lewis, but the Twins' infield will get crowded once Carlos Correa (finger) returns from the injured list, which is expected to happen soon. Urshela's .226/.280/.330 slash line doesn't make the best case for an everyday role, but his past track record could still keep him in the lineup on a regular basis until he turns things around at the plate. Miranda will be the one to start at the hot corner Tuesday.