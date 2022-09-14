Urshela went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Urshela enjoyed a productive game, including a sixth-inning solo shot that provided the Twins' last run of the game. He started September in a 1-for-19 skid over his first five contests, but he's hit safely in his last six, going 11-for-23 (.478) over that span. The third baseman snapped an RBI drought of 12 contests, and his homer was his first in 27 games. Urshela .272/.319/.426 slash line with 12 long balls, 54 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 122 games this year.