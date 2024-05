Urshela (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Urshela has been on the injured list since April 20 due to a strained right hamstring, and he has now been given the go-ahead to test his hamstring in a competitive setting. It's unclear how long he will remain in the minors, but it's possible the Tigers wait to activate him Monday ahead of their upcoming series against the Marlins.