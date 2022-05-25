Urshela went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Urshela notched an RBI single off Beau Brieske in the bottom of the second inning, driving in Max Kepler. He later added two more singles, notching his second multi-hit contest of the month and first since May 14. The third baseman has secured at least one hit in five of his last six games, batting .438 with five RBI in those contests. If he can maintain this level of production moving forward, he could see himself reinstated closer to the top of the batting order later this season.