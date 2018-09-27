Field went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Field took starter Matthew Boyd deep for a solo homer in the second inning then later knocked Boyd out of the tilt with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old is now slashing .217/.251/.396 with nine homers and 20 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories