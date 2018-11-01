Field was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This marks the fourth different organization Field will call home dating back to the beginning of the season. After spending the first four months of the year with Tampa Bay, he was briefly claimed by Cleveland before winding up on the Twins for the remainder of the campaign. Field played in 84 big-league games during his rookie season, hitting just .222/.254/.403 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and four stolen bases. He will serve as additional outfield depth for Chicago heading into next year.