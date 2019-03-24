Cubs' Johnny Field: Sent to minor-league camp
Field was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Field was always a longshot to crack the Opening Day roster but performed well this spring with a .308/.390/.538 slash line and four home runs in 52 at-bats. The power stroke seems unlikely to continue given the 27-year-old's career high in the minors is 14 home runs, but he should nonetheless provide solid outfield depth at Triple-A for the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...