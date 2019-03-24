Field was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Field was always a longshot to crack the Opening Day roster but performed well this spring with a .308/.390/.538 slash line and four home runs in 52 at-bats. The power stroke seems unlikely to continue given the 27-year-old's career high in the minors is 14 home runs, but he should nonetheless provide solid outfield depth at Triple-A for the Cubs.

