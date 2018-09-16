Twins' Johnny Field: Sets career high with four hits
Field went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in a 9-6 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
The rookie outfielder had a career day and hit his first long ball since June 1. Still, Field owns an unsightly .212 average in 203 at-bats with the Twins and Rays this season.
