Pacheco was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Although Pacheco went just 1-for-12 (.083) at the plate this spring, he managed to boost his on-base percentage to .353 as he drew five walks. Pacheco, who last appeared in the majors in 2016 as a member of the Reds, will provide organizational depth for the Twins this season.

