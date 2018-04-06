Pacheco was placed on the disabled list with a right wrist fracture prior to Friday's game, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

There has been no word on the severity of Pacheco's injury, but it's expected that he will miss an extended period of time. The catcher last appeared in the majors with Cincinnati in 2016, and is unlikely to move beyond Triple-A Rochester this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories