Farmer went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the 4-2 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Farmer has played in six games since Carlos Correa injured his oblique bouncing between third and shortstop over the past week. While the Twins have said the All-Star's injury is relatively minor, his return status remains unclear, which should open up opportunities for Farmer to get more at-bats. A lifetime .252 hitter, there's bound to be a bit of positive regression to the mean with the veteran averaging .097 across 38 at-bats this season.