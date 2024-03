Farmer looks set to platoon with Edouard Julien at second base and serve as the primary backup at shortstop, MLB.com reports. He's hitting 1-for-9 in three games this spring.

Julien could get more playing time if he improves against hit left-handed pitching, but Farmer should get steady starts at second base against lefties to begin the season. Farmer is a plus glove at second base, but his lack of premium power and lower contact rate (74.4%) get him exposed with everyday duty.