Farmer went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Angels.

Farmer finally showed signs of breaking out of a terrible slump as he was hitting .100 (5-for-50) with a .390 OPS in his first 21 games. Farmer is splitting playing time at third base with Jose Miranda, with Royce Lewis (quad) and Carlos Correa (oblique) injured. Farmer will likely move to more of a bench role when Correa returns in the next few days with Willi Castro likely to get the most playing time at third base.