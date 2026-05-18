Braves' Kyle Farmer: Goes on IL with strained forearm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta placed Farmer on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain.
He'll be eligible to return next week, but there's no timetable for Farmer's activation. Farmer has played sparingly for Atlanta this season, picking up four hits in 14 at-bats.
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