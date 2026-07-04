Braves' Kyle Farmer: Back from injured list

Atlanta reinstated Farmer (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Farmer has been on the 10-day IL since mid May due to a strained right forearm. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in late June and went 2-for-20 with one home run, three RBI and five runs scored. While he didn't look great at the plate during his rehab assignment, Farmer has progressed enough in his recovery to return to the majors, with his reinstatement from the IL corresponding with Atlanta placing Ha-Seong Kim (finger) on the 10-day IL.