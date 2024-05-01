Farmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Farmer will hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale after he had started in each of the last five games (three at second base, two at third base). The platoon-happy Twins should continue to find room for the righty-hitting Farmer in the lineup when southpaws are on the mound for the opposition, but Farmer's opportunities at third base will likely become more scarce moving forward. Carlos Correa returned from the 10-day injured list Monday to take back an everyday role at shortstop, and Edouard Julien and Willi Castro look first in line to start at second and third base, respectively, when the Twins oppose righties.