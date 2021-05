Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, so his promotion to the majors was expected. Thorpe has made two appearances (one start) this year and has posted a 3.60 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in five innings. It's not yet clear whether the Twins will briefly utilize a six-man rotation going forward.