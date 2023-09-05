Helman (shoulder), who was activated from the minor-league injured list Aug. 28, was promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twinsreports.

Helman landed on the 60-day IL for St. Paul in May with a dislocated shoulder, and he played a few games with Wichita after being reinstated last week before rejoining the Triple-A club. The 27-year-old has just 12 games under his belt at Triple-A this year but has hit well in the limited sample with a .333/.434/.711 slash line and four homers.