Helman was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Helman was promoted to Triple-A last season after hitting six home runs with a .839 OPS in 39 games at Double-A. He hit 14 home runs at Triple-A in 96 games but had just a .741 OPS. He was invited to big league spring training but missed much of it with the hamstring issue and it's not clear when he may return.