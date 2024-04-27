Triple-A Saint Paul are set to activate Helman (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Helman will be activated between games of the Saints' doubleheader Saturday, and he will have a chance to make his first appearance since April 11. Helman is slashing .184/.311/.289 with one home run, three steals and three RBI over 45 plate appearances at Triple-A. In a corresponding move, St. Paul moved infielder Will Holland to the 7-day IL with a left hamstring strain.