Rangers' Michael Helman: Exits after being hit by pitch

Helman was removed from Saturday's game against the Red Sox after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth inning, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Helman started the contest in center field after Evan Carter landed on the injured list due to an oblique injury. Helman went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in his first three plate appearances before being struck by a pitch on the right hand in the top of the eighth inning. Brandon Nimmo, who served as a pinch hitter following Helman's HBP, then remained in the game to play defense in the bottom of the frame while Helman departed. It's unclear at this point if Helman is dealing with a serious issue or if his exit was precautionary, but more information on his status should be coming soon.