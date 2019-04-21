Cruz went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs in a 16-7 victory over the Orioles in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Serving as the designated hitter, Cruz hit a two-run homer off Alex Cobb in the first inning and added a solo shot in the eighth off Branden Kline. The homers were his second and third of the season. Despite the low home-run total, Cruz still is hitting .326 with 12 RBI.