Olivar is hitting .292/.409/.528 with five home runs in 30 games for High-A Cedar Rapids. "He controls the strike zone, and then when he does get a pitch in the zone, he gets a barrel to it and does some damage," Kernels Manager Brian Dinkelman told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. "If you can catch and have at-bats like that, I think there's always a chance for you to make your way up the (organizational) rankings and get to the big leagues."

Oliver is a bit old for his level at age 22, but he's a catcher who has shown good power and a good eye at the plate with a 15.9% BB% and just a 18.9% K%. The 2019 international signing out of Venezuela could be a late bloomer to watch.