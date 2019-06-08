Torreyes was placed on the restricted list for undisclosed reasons Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 26-year-old had been on the temporary inactive list with Triple-A Toledo, but the move to the restricted list will free up a spot on the Twins' 40-man roster. Ryan Eades' contract was purchased in a corresponding move. It's unclear why Torreyes is away from the team, but there currently appears to be no timetable for his return.