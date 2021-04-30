Jeffers was optioned to the alternate training site Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old split work behind the plate with Mitch Garver to open the season, but Garver started three of the past four contests and is now locked into the starting role. Jeffers provides better defense but struggled offensively, going 5-for-34 with one double, one RBI, three runs and a 3:18 K:BB in 11 appearances before the demotion. Willians Astudillo will now operate as the secondary backstop for the Twins.