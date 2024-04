Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Jeffers recorded a single in his second at-bat to extend his hitting streak to six games and then added a two-run homer in the top of the ninth as the Twins ran away with the win. The catcher has now homered in two of his last three contests and has recorded at least one RBI in three straight. All five of his home runs have come in April, where he's batting .333 with 16 RBI and 11 runs scored.