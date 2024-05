Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Mariners.

Jeffers tagged Emerson Hancock for a three-run shot in the third inning to put the Twins ahead 4-2. The long ball was his second in as many games and extended his streak of games with an extra-base hit to six. During that stretch, Jeffers is 7-for-22 (.318) with eight RBI and four runs scored.