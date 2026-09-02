Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a triple in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Tigers.

Jeffers recorded his second triple of the season in his first plate appearance before taking Kyle Finnegan deep for a three-run homer in the sixth, his second trip to the plate during Minnesota's 10-run frame. He's now homered three times over his last two games after going 24 consecutive contests without leaving the yard. Jeffers is enjoying a strong season, slashing .278/.381/.510 with 13 homers, 16 doubles, two triples, 49 RBI, 46 runs and one steal across 75 games.