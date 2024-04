Jeffers went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Jeffers knocked a double in the fourth inning followed by an RBI single in the fifth. He capped off his day with an RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth. He's collected multiple hits in three of his last five games and Sunday was his second three-hit performance of the year. Jeffers boosted his slash line to .305/.392/.561 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI through 97 plate appearances.