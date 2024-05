Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

Jeffers gave Minnesota the lead with a solo homer as the team's first batter of the game. However, they wouldn't score another run following Jeffers' round-tripper and Jeffers himself struck out in his final three plate appearances. The catcher has hit double-digit homers in 2024 and is on pace to smash his career high of 14 long balls.