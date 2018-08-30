Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Nails down fifth save
Hildenberger tossed a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over Cleveland.
He needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to close things out. Hildenberger seems to have settled down a little since taking over as the primary ninth-inning option for the Twins, posting a 3.52 ERA in his last seven appearances while converting all five of his save chances, but his 6:4 K:BB in 7.2 innings over that stretch is far from dominant and he's likely to be a volatile fantasy asset down the stretch.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Nabs fourth save•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Doesn't get save chance Friday•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Collects another save•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Notches save against Pirates•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Converts first save chance•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Could be in closer mix•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....