Hildenberger tossed a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over Cleveland.

He needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to close things out. Hildenberger seems to have settled down a little since taking over as the primary ninth-inning option for the Twins, posting a 3.52 ERA in his last seven appearances while converting all five of his save chances, but his 6:4 K:BB in 7.2 innings over that stretch is far from dominant and he's likely to be a volatile fantasy asset down the stretch.